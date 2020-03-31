Undersea internet cable: Repair ship arrives on Tuesday and fixed by Saturday
Another cable break has caused degradation in international connectivity speeds for many Internet service providers in South Africa.
The West Africa Cable System (WACS) has a fault between Portugal and the UK adding to existing issues with the SAT-C cable which has been down since 9 March.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large for MyBroadband, about the situation.
We don't know exactly what caused the break yet. We'll only get a report about what caused the break when the ship gets to the site and pull it up onto the deck and see.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Not all ISPs are effected but a lot are. Many Internet Service Providers in South Africa are quite dependent on the WACS cable.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
There is a consortium that looks after the WACS cable some of which are South African companies so we do have a stake in the cable.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
A repair ship is on the way sailing to the site of the fault as we speak and it should get there at 9am this morning.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
We had a double-whammy break like this in January...where bad weather prevented the ship from leaving Cape Town harbour. In this instance, the ship was able to leave quickly.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Saturday is the estimated date for the repair to be completed.
Listen to the interview below:
WACS Outage Update: The "Ile D'Aix" is in the Bristol Channel and on track to reach point of break by 09h00/UTC. Progress as attached on the snapshot in relation to Highbridge CLS and "possible" area of the break. Break is 39Km away from Highbridge CLS. pic.twitter.com/Rc9uZDN5Wl— SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 31, 2020
SAT-3 Outage Update: The Leon Thevenin work is in the final stages with the crew working to complete the final splice work. There is no change to the ETR which is still 02/04/2020.— SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 30, 2020
More from Local
Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach
The bodies of three men were found in a vehicle in Strandfontein on Tuesday morning.Read More
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS
Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear.Read More
WC Health authorities identifying isolation facilities and additional bed space
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo supports the President's decision to launch a mass Covid-19 screening programme.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'EMS crew hypervigilance prevented them from being seriously injured'
There have been 12 attacks on EMS ambulance crews since the start of 2020 in the Western Cape.Read More
SA's Covid-19 mass testing: GeneXpert machines gives results in 45 minutes
NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours by the end of April.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.Read More
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof
A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown
Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped significantly.Read More