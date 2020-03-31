Undersea internet cable: Repair ship arrives on Tuesday and fixed by Saturday

Another cable break has caused degradation in international connectivity speeds for many Internet service providers in South Africa.

The West Africa Cable System (WACS) has a fault between Portugal and the UK adding to existing issues with the SAT-C cable which has been down since 9 March.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large for MyBroadband, about the situation.

We don't know exactly what caused the break yet. We'll only get a report about what caused the break when the ship gets to the site and pull it up onto the deck and see. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Not all ISPs are effected but a lot are. Many Internet Service Providers in South Africa are quite dependent on the WACS cable. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

There is a consortium that looks after the WACS cable some of which are South African companies so we do have a stake in the cable. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

A repair ship is on the way sailing to the site of the fault as we speak and it should get there at 9am this morning. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

We had a double-whammy break like this in January...where bad weather prevented the ship from leaving Cape Town harbour. In this instance, the ship was able to leave quickly. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Saturday is the estimated date for the repair to be completed.

Listen to the interview below:

WACS Outage Update: The "Ile D'Aix" is in the Bristol Channel and on track to reach point of break by 09h00/UTC. Progress as attached on the snapshot in relation to Highbridge CLS and "possible" area of the break. Break is 39Km away from Highbridge CLS. pic.twitter.com/Rc9uZDN5Wl — SA NREN Operational Updates & Alerts (@RENAlerts) March 31, 2020