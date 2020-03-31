'EMS crew hypervigilance prevented them from being seriously injured'
An attempted attack on Emergency Medical Services crews in Lavender Hill and Philippi this past weekend was narrowly prevented by the vigilance of the crew,
Dr Shaheem De Vries, the head of the EMS in the Western Cape talks to Refilwe Moloto about the attacks.
Under the present circumstances, it is disheartening. Over the last few weeks, we have become acutely aware of our civic duty, and our connectedness as South Africa.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Head - EMS Western Cape
We are aware of the risks, but under the present conditions to be attacked... it was hard to understand and accept.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Head - EMS Western Cape
De Vries says the attacks are a result of opportunism with EMS teams largely unprotected.
They are often distracted, but necessarily so as they attend to their patients, and under those conditions, it is very easy to fall victim to someone who is looking for an opportunity to get valuables.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Head - EMS Western Cape
In this last case, the crew was just driving out of Lavender Hill and as they were leaving, they noticed a young man approach the vehicle with his hands hidden and they knew something was up and sped away just as the attack was about to happen.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Head - EMS Western Cape
He says, unfortunately, this is something the crews are accustomed to.
The hypervigilance on the part of the crew member is what prevented them from being seriously injured.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Head - EMS Western Cape
He says heading into this escalating Covid-19 pandemic, the staff is understandably anxious about their families.
As people become more desperate in the current context, one of the things we do accept and maybe plan for is the increase in attacks.Dr Shaheem De Vries, Head - EMS Western Cape
Listen to the interview below:
