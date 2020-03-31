WC Health authorities identifying isolation facilities and additional bed space

At the same time, Mbombo says provincial officials are working to secure additional facilities where people living in high-density areas can self-isolate.

The MEC says health authorities are working closely with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the Department of Social Development, the local tourism industry and Airbnb hosts to identify appropriate sites.

Mbombo says the facilities that will be used for self-isolation will be for those Covid-19 patients, trace contacts and families that cannot self-isolate in their own communities.

In addition, health authorities are also identifying sites that can be used to accommodate additional hospital beds and ventilators for patients in need of medical care.

She says officials are considering facilities such as the Good Hope Centre and the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in the CBD.

Mbombo says there are 17 public health facilities where the public can receive Covid-19 triage and testing.

She's assured Western Cape residents that public hospitals are prepared and have dedicated wards in place for high-risk Covid-19 patients who need critical care.

According to Mbombo, the Western Cape had recorded Covid-19 cases from high-density areas prior to the ones reported in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain this past weekend.

