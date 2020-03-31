[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe
The planet is beginning to look blue again...
The European Space Agency reports that 'This reduction is particularly visible in northern Italy which coincides with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.'
ESA says the animation shows the fluctuation of nitrogen dioxide emissions across Europe from 1 January 2020 until 11 March 2020, using a 10-day moving average.
As production resumes once Covid-19 lockdowns begin to end, the question arises. Will pollution levels simply resume to previous levels, or will we have learned some important lessons?
Watch the video below:
Courtesy: European Space Agency and WHO.
