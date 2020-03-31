[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels

The video released on Sunday has had over 6 million views and old fans of the 90s band say it is particularly moving to see them some 15 years on...with their own kids around them reaching out to one another and the world from self-isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The somewhat older 'boys' collaborated to record “I Want It That Way” from their respective homes for Fox’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

Watch AJ, Brian, Kevin, Nick, and Howie engaging in physical distancing, apart but together.

The Backstreet Boys singing “I Want It That Way” from their separate abodes gives me so. much. joy. Also, I might be crying? #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/CfwXu6YQcZ — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 30, 2020

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: