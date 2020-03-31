The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk Digital Content editor Barbara Friedman presents a short summary of the key facts and figures around Covid-19 over the 21-day lockdown in South Africa.
Day five of the nationwide lockdown: South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and another death brings total deaths to three.
President Ramaphosa on Monday night said that mass screening and testing will be rolled out in both rural and urban areas with mobile testing stations and the use of the 180 GenXpert testing machines can produce test results in 45 minutes.
Listen below:
