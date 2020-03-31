The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:15
Roy Aronson - keeping pets happy and healthy during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roy Aronson - Private Practice at Veterinary surgeon
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Dominique Beaumont
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:37
Peninsula School Feeding Association COVID-19 support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Grey - Fundraising Manager at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 13:45
WC Blood - please keep donating during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 13:55
JP Smith - retirement villages in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Open for local Covid-19 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:14
Open for listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Local

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

31 March 2020 10:53 AM
Coronavirus
COVID-19
The Lockdown Diaries
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

CapeTalk Digital Content editor Barbara Friedman presents a short summary of the key facts and figures around Covid-19 over the 21-day lockdown in South Africa.

Day five of the nationwide lockdown: South Africa has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and another death brings total deaths to three.

President Ramaphosa on Monday night said that mass screening and testing will be rolled out in both rural and urban areas with mobile testing stations and the use of the 180 GenXpert testing machines can produce test results in 45 minutes.

Listen below:


31 March 2020 10:53 AM
Coronavirus
COVID-19
The Lockdown Diaries

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

alexandrajpg

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

31 March 2020 1:18 PM

Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181119us-flaggif

US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week

31 March 2020 11:45 AM

The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus protection face mask covid-19 coronavirus facemask

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'

31 March 2020 11:30 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

backstreet-biyspng

[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels

31 March 2020 10:36 AM

The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

european-space-agency-satellite-image-of-italypng

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

31 March 2020 10:17 AM

New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help drowning debt

Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert

31 March 2020 9:24 AM

Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the "Solidarity Fund".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

SA's Covid-19 mass testing: GeneXpert machines gives results in 45 minutes

31 March 2020 7:41 AM

NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours by the end of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20030cyrilgif

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

30 March 2020 9:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

30 March 2020 7:38 PM

On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy, stock market, recession

'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression'

30 March 2020 7:36 PM

Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

