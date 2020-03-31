Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS
There has been a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces.
But SAPS have clarified. No walking dogs or jogging on these estates are allowed in terms of the disaster regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.
EWN reports that police have warned citizens who live in complexes and estates that if they don't adhere to the lockdown regulations officers will be allowed in to make arrests.
The South African Police Services (SAPS) posted clear regulations regarding security complexes and estates on Facebook.
