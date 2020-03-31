To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'

Don’t wear a mask if you’re not sick or caring for someone who is, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO is sticking to the recommendation despite a shift in the narrative on mask-wearing.

In some countries, notably in Asia, authorities are suggesting everyone wear a mask.

In the United States, the #Masks4All campaign is taking off after a researcher compellingly argued in the Washington Post that everyone should wear masks, whether bought or homemade, when out in public.

There is no specific evidence that suggests that mass mask-wearing has benefits, according to the WHO.

The opposite, in fact, is true, it says, if masks are used incorrectly or if they don’t fit properly.

There is an extreme shortage of personal protective gear such as masks in every country in the world and the WHO is urging the prioritisation of masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Abongile Nzelenzele played a CNN interview of Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist at the WHO.

We’re running critically low on personal protective equipment, specifically masks. Today I was given one mask to wear for all my procedures and operations for the day… I would typically dispose of it after each procedure… We’re expecting to need double the number of masks next week… Maria Van Kerkhove, epidemiologist - WHO

It’s our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient… Maria Van Kerkhove, epidemiologist - WHO

