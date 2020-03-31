US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week

The embassy has set up up a registration website for US Citizens who wants to leave on an evacuation flight.

US consul-general to South Africa Virginia Blaser says the government contract flights should be arranged by early next week.

A government contract flight is a type of charter airline operation contracted with a government agency. I

Blaser says hundreds of American tourists became stranded in South Africa when international flights were cancelled ahead of the nationwide lockdown.

She says many US citizens are anxious to get back home and be reunited with their families during this fl

My team and I are working very hard to get some contract flights here, with the help of the Western Cape and the national government so we can get some of the Americans back home. Virginia Blaser, US consul-general to South Africa

We hope these special flights will take place over the next few days, maybe early next week. Virginia Blaser, US consul-general to South Africa

My appeal is to any Americans who are interested in special contract flight back to the US to please go onto our website and register online. Virginia Blaser, US consul-general to South Africa

Americans are asked to visit the U.S. Consulate website for more information on how to register.

