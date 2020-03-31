US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week
The embassy has set up up a registration website for US Citizens who wants to leave on an evacuation flight.
US consul-general to South Africa Virginia Blaser says the government contract flights should be arranged by early next week.
A government contract flight is a type of charter airline operation contracted with a government agency. I
Blaser says hundreds of American tourists became stranded in South Africa when international flights were cancelled ahead of the nationwide lockdown.
She says many US citizens are anxious to get back home and be reunited with their families during this fl
My team and I are working very hard to get some contract flights here, with the help of the Western Cape and the national government so we can get some of the Americans back home.Virginia Blaser, US consul-general to South Africa
We hope these special flights will take place over the next few days, maybe early next week.Virginia Blaser, US consul-general to South Africa
My appeal is to any Americans who are interested in special contract flight back to the US to please go onto our website and register online.Virginia Blaser, US consul-general to South Africa
Americans are asked to visit the U.S. Consulate website for more information on how to register.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels
The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.Read More
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe
New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.Read More
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert
Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.Read More
SA's Covid-19 mass testing: GeneXpert machines gives results in 45 minutes
NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours by the end of April.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown
On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out.Read More
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression'
Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in.Read More
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockdown.Read More