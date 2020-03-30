John Krasinski, the actor made famous for playing Jim Halpert in The Office, this past weekend launched a YouTube channel with the sole intention of spreading positive stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasinski, who has won four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards was also named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Now he is using his celebrity influence to spread good news - calling on his massive social media followings - over 3,5 million on instagram and 550 000 on YouTube, to supply him with content which he will "share with the world"...

THAT WHAT I CALL RELAXING IN THE OFFICE JOHN KRASINSKI 💁🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LJzzAQqGjY — Grace🦋 (@LilEmBlunt) March 29, 2020

And you'd think the actor would have learnt about the appeal of a strong introduction... Instead the 40 year old dad starts with "I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing!"

In the first episode, Krasinski chats to his old boss from The Office, Steve Carell, to mark the 15th anniversary of acclaimed tv series...

Cover photo credit: @johnkrasinski Instagram

Give it a try - and let us know what you think...

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] John Krasinski wants to cheer us up!