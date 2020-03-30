[WATCH] John Krasinski wants to cheer us up!

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evashnee Naidu - Black Sash KZN Regional Manager
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woman describes how cops beat her husband for being in his own yard Zonke Mbele says SAPS officers entered their home and assaulted her husband in front of their children. 31 March 2020 2:14 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health. 31 March 2020 1:18 PM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay... Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact. 30 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, o... 31 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

[WATCH] John Krasinski wants to cheer us up!

30 March 2020 6:00 PM
by
The Hollywood star is using his social followers to crowdsource Some Good News.

John Krasinski, the actor made famous for playing Jim Halpert in The Office, this past weekend launched a YouTube channel with the sole intention of spreading positive stories during the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasinski, who has won four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards was also named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Now he is using his celebrity influence to spread good news - calling on his massive social media followings - over 3,5 million on instagram and 550 000 on YouTube, to supply him with content which he will "share with the world"...

And you'd think the actor would have learnt about the appeal of a strong introduction... Instead the 40 year old dad starts with "I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing!"

In the first episode, Krasinski chats to his old boss from The Office, Steve Carell, to mark the 15th anniversary of acclaimed tv series...

Cover photo credit: @johnkrasinski Instagram

Give it a try - and let us know what you think...


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] John Krasinski wants to cheer us up!


30 March 2020 6:00 PM
by

Recommended

Trending

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

World

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: Government gives update on lockdown intervention measures

31 March 2020 2:08 PM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu: Day 1 of grant payments was mostly successful

31 March 2020 2:06 PM

Medical supplies running out globally, making it difficult to help SA - GotG

31 March 2020 1:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA