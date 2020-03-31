Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach
It seems the suspects were trying to dump them into the sea.
Law enforcement officers made the gruesome discovery while patrolling along Lukannon Drive in the Bay View.
They spotted a suspicious vehicle on the beach opposite Nautilus Way at around 7am.
Officers saw four men walking towards the ocean and approached them.
"On checking the vehicle they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie," says law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
"The four males were immediately arrested. This stretch of coastline is well known for the dumping of bodies. The scene has been handed over to the SAPS", Dyason adds.
