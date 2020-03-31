Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evashnee Naidu - Black Sash KZN Regional Manager
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woman describes how cops beat her husband for being in his own yard Zonke Mbele says SAPS officers entered their home and assaulted her husband in front of their children. 31 March 2020 2:14 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health. 31 March 2020 1:18 PM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay... Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact. 30 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, o... 31 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

31 March 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Kieno Kammies
cigarettes
South African Drug Policy Initiative
Lockdown
coronavirus in south afrca
covid-19 in south africa
JP Van Niekerk
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.

The government must unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes while South Africa is in lockdown, says the South African Drug Policy Initiative.

Lonely man drinking alcohol over festive season. Source: 123rf.com

Despite the good intention of the ban, it fails to consider the harm that its application will cause to addicts.

In the case of alcohol, an addict cannot simply stop drinking without risking a host of detrimental health effects such as psychosis, seizures or even death.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Prof JP Van Niekerk of the South African Drug Policy Initiative.

The South African Drug Policy Initiative is a group of experts… that came together to provide the government with evidence-based policies to reduce the harms of drug use…

Prof JP Van Niekerk, South African Drug Policy Initiative

Evidence shows that the War on Drugs caused more problems than it did good…

Prof JP Van Niekerk, South African Drug Policy Initiative

It’s highly discriminatory. The vast majority of the population are unable to stock up…

Prof JP Van Niekerk, South African Drug Policy Initiative

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


31 March 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Kieno Kammies
cigarettes
South African Drug Policy Initiative
Lockdown
coronavirus in south afrca
covid-19 in south africa
JP Van Niekerk

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

alexandrajpg

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

31 March 2020 1:18 PM

Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181119us-flaggif

US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week

31 March 2020 11:45 AM

The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus protection face mask covid-19 coronavirus facemask

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'

31 March 2020 11:30 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

31 March 2020 10:53 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

backstreet-biyspng

[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels

31 March 2020 10:36 AM

The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

european-space-agency-satellite-image-of-italypng

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

31 March 2020 10:17 AM

New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help drowning debt

Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert

31 March 2020 9:24 AM

Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

SA's Covid-19 mass testing: GeneXpert machines gives results in 45 minutes

31 March 2020 7:41 AM

NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours by the end of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20030cyrilgif

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

30 March 2020 9:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-ramaphosa-edjpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

30 March 2020 7:38 PM

On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

World

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

EWN Highlights

Medical supplies running out globally, making it difficult to help SA - GotG

31 March 2020 1:23 PM

With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home

31 March 2020 12:44 PM

Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers

31 March 2020 12:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA