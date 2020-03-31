Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The government must unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes while South Africa is in lockdown, says the South African Drug Policy Initiative.
Despite the good intention of the ban, it fails to consider the harm that its application will cause to addicts.
In the case of alcohol, an addict cannot simply stop drinking without risking a host of detrimental health effects such as psychosis, seizures or even death.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Prof JP Van Niekerk of the South African Drug Policy Initiative.
The South African Drug Policy Initiative is a group of experts… that came together to provide the government with evidence-based policies to reduce the harms of drug use…Prof JP Van Niekerk, South African Drug Policy Initiative
Evidence shows that the War on Drugs caused more problems than it did good…Prof JP Van Niekerk, South African Drug Policy Initiative
It’s highly discriminatory. The vast majority of the population are unable to stock up…Prof JP Van Niekerk, South African Drug Policy Initiative
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
