South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

The South African government is rolling out an enormous Covid-19 testing programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the plan to send 10 000 field workers into people’s homes to test for the coronavirus on Monday.

Health officials are hard at work here at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra testing neighbours of the man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 March 2020. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN

The drive to ramp up testing includes the tracing of people who encountered an infected person.

On Tuesday, Gauteng healthcare workers tested residents of the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra for Covid-19 after someone there tested positive.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General at the Department of Health.

We’ve already mobilised 5400 field workers. Over the next couple of days, we’ll get up to the 10 000 that the President mentioned… Places like Alexandra, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha… We will spread out across the country… to find out what’s going on at the community level… Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

If they test positive, we need to quarantine them… Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

We will have identification. Little badges, a particular type of t-shirt… Saps will also be deployed… so that it’s safe for everybody… Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.