Woman describes how cops beat her husband for being in his own yard
Shocking videos have been posted on social media over the past few days showing SAPS and SANDF members using very heavy-handed measures to curb citizens who are breaking the disaster regulations.
This woman says her husband was assaulted even though he had not broken the regulations and was in his own yard.
Zonke Mbele, the wife of a man assaulted by SAPS talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
Mbele conducted her interview in isiZulu and Manyathela translated.
She describes how her family was inside their home when the police decided to enter their property and order them to go inside the house.
The family asked the law enforcement officers why they were entering the yard to force us into the house because their understanding of the regulations is that you may not walk on the streets.
She says the police officers were unable to answer that question but went ahead and assaulted her husband using a pipe.
She says the family was very embarrassed by what transpired. The children were crying and thought the police were killing their father, she explains.
Manyathela speaks to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Sontaga Seisa abut the importance of having recourse if you are unjustly assaulted by police.
He says IPID has received many calls of abuse since the lockdown began.
We have received 21 cases up until yesterday 6am tat fell into the mandate of IPID.Sontaga Seisa, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)
If members of the public get assaulted that falls within the mandate of IPID.Sontaga Seisa, Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)
Seisa says the service is still running although with a skeleton staff but can be called on 012 399 0000.
Listen to the interviews below:
Shocking videos have been circulating on social media:
It starts with squats.... moves on to beatings....and then? https://t.co/WuyCqrsnuE— Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) March 30, 2020
If someone deserves punishment for violating the Disaster Regs, a fine or imprisonment may be imposed by a court of law.— Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) March 29, 2020
Any police officer forcing people to do squats is violating the law.@MbalulaFikile @PresidencyZA @SAPoliceService
Revolting disrespect being shown here. https://t.co/LCYUA3yID5
