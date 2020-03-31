SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector
Business for SA’s Public Health Workgroup has called on all companies, especially those in lockdown, to urgently divert their stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use in the national healthcare sector.
There is an urgent need for protective gear to help protect frontline doctors and healthcare workers fighting against the Covid-19 virus in South Africa.
Stocks of PPE across the world have been severely impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa says, they are looking for donations and legitimate leads on where to source additional PPE supplies.
List of PPE required:
-Masks (N95 Grade)
-Surgical masks
-Latex-free gloves (do not need to be sterile); preferably nitrile
-Plastic aprons
-Visors and goggles for eye protection
-Gowns and suits
-Overshoes
This is the equipment that's going to save the lives of doctors and other health workers at the frontline when Covid-19 positive patients present to them.Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa
There are 180 countries around the world, vying for the same global PPE inventory pool.Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa
If you've got PPE inventory at a lockdown facility, please make that available for donation.Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa
Nicolaou says the workgroup is also arranging increased domestic production of PPE gear to help meet the urgent demand.
In addition, the workgroup will also be receiving a shipment of N95 mask from China this week.
Companies with PPE stocks can contact: Covid19supplies@businessresponsecovid19.co.za
Business for SA is a collaboration between various bodies and organisations in an effort to reduce the economic, social and health impacts of Covid-19.
Its Public Health Workgroup’s core mandate is to support the national medical response to the pandemic.
Listen to Stavros Nicolaou on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Listen to Stavros Nicolaou on The Money Show:
