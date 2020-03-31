SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
Woman describes how cops beat her husband for being in his own yard Zonke Mbele says SAPS officers entered their home and assaulted her husband in front of their children. 31 March 2020 2:14 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”. 31 March 2020 9:24 AM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector

31 March 2020 3:02 PM
by
Tags:
stock
COVID-19
PPE
protective gear
PPE donations
Business for SA
Business for South Africa
Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear.

Business for SA’s Public Health Workgroup has called on all companies, especially those in lockdown, to urgently divert their stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use in the national healthcare sector.

There is an urgent need for protective gear to help protect frontline doctors and healthcare workers fighting against the Covid-19 virus in South Africa.

Stocks of PPE across the world have been severely impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa says, they are looking for donations and legitimate leads on where to source additional PPE supplies.

List of PPE required:

-Masks (N95 Grade)
-Surgical masks
-Latex-free gloves (do not need to be sterile); preferably nitrile
-Plastic aprons
-Visors and goggles for eye protection
-Gowns and suits
-Overshoes

This is the equipment that's going to save the lives of doctors and other health workers at the frontline when Covid-19 positive patients present to them.

Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa

There are 180 countries around the world, vying for the same global PPE inventory pool.

Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa

If you've got PPE inventory at a lockdown facility, please make that available for donation.

Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa

Nicolaou says the workgroup is also arranging increased domestic production of PPE gear to help meet the urgent demand.

In addition, the workgroup will also be receiving a shipment of N95 mask from China this week.

Companies with PPE stocks can contact: Covid19supplies@businessresponsecovid19.co.za

Business for SA is a collaboration between various bodies and organisations in an effort to reduce the economic, social and health impacts of Covid-19.

Its Public Health Workgroup’s core mandate is to support the national medical response to the pandemic.

Listen to Stavros Nicolaou on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Listen to Stavros Nicolaou on The Money Show:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


31 March 2020 3:02 PM
by
Tags:
stock
COVID-19
PPE
protective gear
PPE donations
Business for SA
Business for South Africa

Recommended

More from Business

Alcohol hangover death drunk alcoholic overworked

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

31 March 2020 2:02 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help drowning debt

Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert

31 March 2020 9:24 AM

Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy, stock market, recession

'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression'

30 March 2020 7:36 PM

Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown

30 March 2020 5:48 PM

Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped significantly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fnb-logojpeg

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

30 March 2020 3:33 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabcjpg

'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'

30 March 2020 1:59 PM

'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks

30 March 2020 10:42 AM

A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moving house packing boxes 123rflifestyle 123rf

Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners

30 March 2020 9:25 AM

No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle

'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'

30 March 2020 8:49 AM

Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

standard-bank-logojpg

Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners

29 March 2020 4:30 PM

The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

EWN Highlights

Water crisis could sabotage Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown

31 March 2020 4:52 PM

SABC to broadcast grade 12 revision lessons during lockdown

31 March 2020 4:29 PM

Gauteng officials visit family of pensioner who died while collecting grant

31 March 2020 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA