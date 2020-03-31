School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations

The PSFA put out a special appeal for donations to help support community kitchens in the greater Cape Town area during the extended school holidays.

Thanks to the generous amount of donations they received, they will provide essential ingredients to 10 community kitchens for a period of 16 days.

These community kitchens will in turn feed 4,200 learners with a daily cooked meal during the holiday period.

The ingredients that will fee the learners include rice, lentils, samp, beans, soya, pilchards, fresh vegetables, and fruit.

In addition, the PSFA will use the surplus funds to put together 9,000 food parcels.

The association's fundraising manager, Charles Grey, says the generous funding has allowed the organisation to expand its reach across the Western Cape.

The 9,000 food parcels will be distributed to various community centres in the Southern, Northern, Eastern and Central Metropole districts, as well as to needy homes in Saldanha, Vredendal, Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn.

Each food parcel will contain samp and beans, rice, mielie meal, peanut butter, lentils, tinned pilchards, self-raising/cake flour, fish oil and sachets of soup mix. It will be enough to feed each family for a week.

We sent out an appeal and the response was absolutely phenomenal. Charles Grey, Fundraising Manager - Peninsula School Feeding Association

The donations we received exceeded our expectations. Charles Grey, Fundraising Manager - Peninsula School Feeding Association

We decided to take the extra funding to buy ingredients for 9,000 food parcels to be distributed throughout the Western Cape. Charles Grey, Fundraising Manager - Peninsula School Feeding Association

To learn more about how you can help, visit the Peninsula School Feeding Association website.

