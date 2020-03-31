Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
Woman describes how cops beat her husband for being in his own yard Zonke Mbele says SAPS officers entered their home and assaulted her husband in front of their children. 31 March 2020 2:14 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”. 31 March 2020 9:24 AM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations

31 March 2020 4:41 PM
by
Tags:
Food parcels
Peninsula School Feeding Association
donations
Lockdown
community kitchens
The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during the lockdown.

The PSFA put out a special appeal for donations to help support community kitchens in the greater Cape Town area during the extended school holidays.

Thanks to the generous amount of donations they received, they will provide essential ingredients to 10 community kitchens for a period of 16 days.

These community kitchens will in turn feed 4,200 learners with a daily cooked meal during the holiday period.

The ingredients that will fee the learners include rice, lentils, samp, beans, soya, pilchards, fresh vegetables, and fruit.

In addition, the PSFA will use the surplus funds to put together 9,000 food parcels.

The association's fundraising manager, Charles Grey, says the generous funding has allowed the organisation to expand its reach across the Western Cape.

The 9,000 food parcels will be distributed to various community centres in the Southern, Northern, Eastern and Central Metropole districts, as well as to needy homes in Saldanha, Vredendal, Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn.

Each food parcel will contain samp and beans, rice, mielie meal, peanut butter, lentils, tinned pilchards, self-raising/cake flour, fish oil and sachets of soup mix. It will be enough to feed each family for a week.

We sent out an appeal and the response was absolutely phenomenal.

Charles Grey, Fundraising Manager - Peninsula School Feeding Association

The donations we received exceeded our expectations.

Charles Grey, Fundraising Manager - Peninsula School Feeding Association

We decided to take the extra funding to buy ingredients for 9,000 food parcels to be distributed throughout the Western Cape.

Charles Grey, Fundraising Manager - Peninsula School Feeding Association

To learn more about how you can help, visit the Peninsula School Feeding Association website.

Listen to the positive feedback on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


31 March 2020 4:41 PM
by
Tags:
Food parcels
Peninsula School Feeding Association
donations
Lockdown
community kitchens

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol hangover death drunk alcoholic overworked

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

31 March 2020 2:02 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alexandrajpg

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

31 March 2020 1:18 PM

Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181119us-flaggif

US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week

31 March 2020 11:45 AM

The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus protection face mask covid-19 coronavirus facemask

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'

31 March 2020 11:30 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

31 March 2020 10:53 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

backstreet-biyspng

[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels

31 March 2020 10:36 AM

The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

european-space-agency-satellite-image-of-italypng

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

31 March 2020 10:17 AM

New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help drowning debt

Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert

31 March 2020 9:24 AM

Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

SA's Covid-19 mass testing: GeneXpert machines gives results in 45 minutes

31 March 2020 7:41 AM

NHLS will be able to process approximately 36 000 tests in 24 hours by the end of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20030cyrilgif

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

30 March 2020 9:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extensive rollout of Covid-19 testing and screening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Bar pub 123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public

26 March 2020 8:56 AM

Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM

The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uk-nurse-dawn-bilbrough2png

[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying

21 March 2020 11:18 AM

Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively

17 March 2020 2:07 PM

Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation

17 March 2020 11:13 AM

Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tv-movies-series-binge-watching-streaming-entertainment-couch-potato-123rf

DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

17 March 2020 10:21 AM

Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 3D rendering disease cells 123rflifestyle 123rf

A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness

17 March 2020 10:13 AM

Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ndlovu-youth-choir-coronavirus-videopng

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air

12 March 2020 9:54 AM

The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise

9 March 2020 11:18 AM

If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing

6 March 2020 4:41 PM

Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

EWN Highlights

Water crisis could sabotage Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown

31 March 2020 4:52 PM

SABC to broadcast grade 12 revision lessons during lockdown

31 March 2020 4:29 PM

Gauteng officials visit family of pensioner who died while collecting grant

31 March 2020 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA