Education MEC encourages e-learning to ensure pupils stay on track
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the department wants to ensure that learning continues, despite schools being closed.
She explains that teachers are not forced to conduct e-learning, however, learners are encouraged to continue studying at home.
Given that the lockdown could extend beyond April 16, Schäfer says pupils need to stay on course.
She says learners with limited internet access can continue completing the exercises in their workbooks.
She adds that some teachers have been communicating with pupils via WhatsApp.
The MEC says it is very important that educational content and e-portals should be zero-rated in terms of data costs to make them accessible to all learners.
Schools are still closed, learners are on holiday.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
We've made available some wonderful resources on our e-portal for pupils who want to carry on doing some work during the holidays.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
[Teachers] don't have to start teaching today as if they were at normal school, but we are encouraging people to get some work done during the holidays.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
She says the national education department is working to have revision lessons broadcast via the SABC platforms.
At the same time, officials are planning for various scenarios if the lockdown is extended.
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
