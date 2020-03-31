Jonathan Oppenheimer on exactly how the R1bn lifeline for small businesses works
The Oppenheimer family has contributed R1 billion to the Trust aimed at lessening the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Trust will provide financial support to the employees of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) whose jobs are on the line.
The fund will be available to South Africa's SMMEs businesses impacted by the coronavirus from Friday, 3 April 2020.
Jonathan Oppenheimer says small businesses can apply directly from Absa, Standard Bank, FNB or Nedbank.
Here's how it works, according to Oppenheimer:
- Small businesses can apply for funding of R750 per employee per week, for a period of 15 weeks.
- The funds will be disbursed as interest-free loans over a five-year term.
- The loans will be subordinated to any other pre-existing debt.
- If applicants are successful, the money should be paid within 48 hours.
- The money will be paid out directly to the employees' bank account.
To apply, banks will require information including company identification and registration details, PAYE numbers, Income tax numbers and proof of employment.
Oppenheimer says it was important for his family to stand alongside South Africans during this crisis.
He has commended South Africa's major commercial banks, National Treasury and the SA Revenue Service (SARS) for the roles they have played in facilitating this process.
The SMME that applies and puts forward these people's names is taking on a loan.Jonathan Oppenheimer/ Co- Founder at Oppenheimer Generations
It's an incredibly generous loan. It's for five years, it's interest-free and it's subordinated to any other debt in their business.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
It's very concessionary financing... but it is still debt.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
It's R750 a week for 15 weeks. That's basically the take-home pay that someone would receive.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
R1 billion is a nice number but it's not nearly enough.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
The South African Future Trust is in consultation with banks... It has used them to distribute that money.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
The family is providing R1 billion to that Trust. The money arrived in that account today [Tuesday].Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
To get the SARS and Treasury to agree [to] the payments to employees, which is what this Trust is intended to do during this crisis, in a way that is super efficient so that every rand ends up their pockets so that they can buy food, has just been amazing.Jonathan Oppenheimer/ Co- Founder at Oppenheimer Generations
Our belief as a family is that the fingerprints that we've left on South Africa, when we've stood up in moments of crisis - like now, will be the fingerprints that are left on history.Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co- Founder - Oppenheimer Generations
Listen to Jonathan Oppenheimer on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield:
More from Business
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector
Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear.Read More
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.Read More
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert
Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.Read More
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression'
Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in.Read More
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown
Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped significantly.Read More
Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...
Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact.Read More
'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'
'Misinformation,' says SABC chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, adding that 'Bemawu is contradicting itself.'Read More
Slavery in South Africa: Police frees 14 people forced to make face masks
A man allegedly locked up 14 employees in a factory since Monday last week, forcing them to make facemasks without pay.Read More
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners
No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements.Read More
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'
Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times.Read More