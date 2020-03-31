Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad
On Tuesday, Pandor announced that her department would help South Africans stranded overseas.
She and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have authorised several flights to repatriate South Africans stranded in foreign countries.
However, she said that priority would be given to those who are stranded at airports and those without any money, food or accommodation.
Pandor said of the 1 471 citizens that there 723 students, 224 were employed and 224 were tourists and another 320 with an unknown status.
I directed that priority be given to those who are stranded at airports and say they are sleeping on the floor, have no means for food and those who have no funds, no accommodation.Naledi Pandor - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
They will be assisted with obtaining flight clearances for chartered flight in the host countries and will assist them to get permission to depart on such flight and get permission from Minister Mbalula for them to travel to South Africa.Naledi Pandor - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
Ministers held a joint briefing on Tuesday evening, providing an update on the nationwide lockdown and plans to combat the Covid-19 virus.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa stands at five, as of Tuesday.Read More
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations
The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during the lockdown.Read More
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.Read More
South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme
Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health.Read More
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week
The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country.Read More
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels
The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.Read More
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe
New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.Read More
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert
Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.Read More