Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad

Latest Local
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the "Solidarity Fund". 31 March 2020 9:24 AM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad

31 March 2020 8:50 PM
by
Tags:
Naledi Pandor
South Africans
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor
COVID-19
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back home.

On Tuesday, Pandor announced that her department would help South Africans stranded overseas.

She and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have authorised several flights to repatriate South Africans stranded in foreign countries.

However, she said that priority would be given to those who are stranded at airports and those without any money, food or accommodation.

Pandor said of the 1 471 citizens that there 723 students, 224 were employed and 224 were tourists and another 320 with an unknown status.

I directed that priority be given to those who are stranded at airports and say they are sleeping on the floor, have no means for food and those who have no funds, no accommodation.

Naledi Pandor - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

They will be assisted with obtaining flight clearances for chartered flight in the host countries and will assist them to get permission to depart on such flight and get permission from Minister Mbalula for them to travel to South Africa.

Naledi Pandor - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Ministers held a joint briefing on Tuesday evening, providing an update on the nationwide lockdown and plans to combat the Covid-19 virus.


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

31 March 2020 6:12 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa stands at five, as of Tuesday.

volunteers-peninsula-school-feeding-associationjpg

School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations

31 March 2020 4:41 PM

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during the lockdown.

Alcohol hangover death drunk alcoholic overworked

Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative

31 March 2020 2:02 PM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.

alexandrajpg

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

31 March 2020 1:18 PM

Places like Alexandria, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha; we will spread out across the country, says Dr Yogan Pillay of the Dept of Health.

181119us-flaggif

US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week

31 March 2020 11:45 AM

The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country.

Virus protection face mask covid-19 coronavirus facemask

To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'

31 March 2020 11:30 AM

"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

31 March 2020 10:53 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

backstreet-biyspng

[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels

31 March 2020 10:36 AM

The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.

european-space-agency-satellite-image-of-italypng

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

31 March 2020 10:17 AM

New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.

help drowning debt

Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert

31 March 2020 9:24 AM

Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”.

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

EWN Highlights

UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

31 March 2020 8:10 PM

SADPI: Banning alcohol & tobacco sales harmful to those dependant on them

31 March 2020 6:54 PM

Record fuel price drop for April to kick in at midnight

31 March 2020 6:44 PM

