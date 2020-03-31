Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad

On Tuesday, Pandor announced that her department would help South Africans stranded overseas.

She and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have authorised several flights to repatriate South Africans stranded in foreign countries.

However, she said that priority would be given to those who are stranded at airports and those without any money, food or accommodation.

Pandor said of the 1 471 citizens that there 723 students, 224 were employed and 224 were tourists and another 320 with an unknown status.

I directed that priority be given to those who are stranded at airports and say they are sleeping on the floor, have no means for food and those who have no funds, no accommodation. Naledi Pandor - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

They will be assisted with obtaining flight clearances for chartered flight in the host countries and will assist them to get permission to depart on such flight and get permission from Minister Mbalula for them to travel to South Africa. Naledi Pandor - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Ministers held a joint briefing on Tuesday evening, providing an update on the nationwide lockdown and plans to combat the Covid-19 virus.