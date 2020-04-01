As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept
1,353 cases and 5 deaths announced on Tuesday and Deputy Director-General of Health Dr Yogan Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto.
Some cases are as yet unallocated to provinces.
Minister Mkhize announced on Tuesday an increase of 46 newly diagnosed cases of Covid-19 since the previous day.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Although the daily numbers seem to be coming down, we should not be complacent.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Initial modelling indicated by Thursday South Africa should have had 4000 cases.
But we are significantly under that. But that said, what is clear is that we need to ramp up testing because at the moment we are testing people with symptoms who are coming to our facilities or going to their GPs to get tested.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
As we ramp up testing the numbers will increase. And that is an important thing to do so we can then identify those who are positive and isolate them and help curb the spread.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Pillay says much of the testing up to now has been in private laboratories.
Why are cases not able to be allocated to provinces?
Our challenge is that many of these samples do not carry the full address of those tested so we need to find the addresses and contact them.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
He says the minister has written to the private laboratories and told them to get the full physical addresses of those tested.
The waiting time depends on the laboratory. But all are now working 24 hours to increase turnaround time.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
But the machines that use cartridges for TB testing are being introduced for Covid-19 testing and he says they hope by mid-April the National Health Laboratory Services will receive the cartridges to use on the GeneXpert machines.
This will extend reach into communities and also increase the turnaround time of test results.
Health Department field workers will be screening people and will be wearing yellow t-shirts with the health department logo and carrying photo identification.
The department is focusing on the most vulnerable areas.
We have already started in Alex, Khayelitsha, and Diepsloot.Dr Yogan Pillay, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
The rollout will continue and is likely to begin from Monday.
Listen to the interview below:
