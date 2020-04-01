Mbalula has agreed to relax taxi sector regulations, says Santaco
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) met with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday to discuss their concerns regarding the lockdown restrictions.
Following talks with the government, a nationwide taxi strike planned for Wednesday has now been averted.
Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa says taxis are now allowed to fill their vehicles up to 70% capacity.
Previously, minibus taxis were restricted to 50% capacity per trip. Molelekwa says this was not sustainable.
Molelekwa says Santaco discourages taxi drivers from loading taxis at full capacity.
He says taxi associations have a duty to assist ensure the safety of commuters.
According to Molelekwa, says each minibus taxis have a hand sanitiser and a box of masks for passengers to use when needed.
We have an agreement where the minister has agreed to increase capacity... It has been increased to about 70%.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
For example, that means that a 15-seater will no longer carry 6 passengers, but will carry 10 passengers.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
We expect drivers to sanitise the taxis. We expect that every taxi must have a sanitiser inside.Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
Last week, taxi drivers in Cape Town were slammed for intimidating commuters and refusing to transport essential workers.
The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase says the revised regulations have reignited the spirit of cooperation between the taxi association and city officials.
Purchase says law enforcement officers will continue monitoring the situation at various taxi ranks across the city.
Drivers are only allowed to carry passengers, between 5am and 9am and again from 4pm until 8pm.
However, taxi drivers can drive to their pick-up points an hour earlier during the morning and evening timeslots, Purchase explains.
We have now put more law enforcement officers at the [taxi hubs].Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development
I think there is a better spirit of cooperation now that the hours and percentage of people allowed on the taxis has increased.Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
