Cape Town man cycling equivalent of Cape Town Cycle Tour every day from home

Refilwe Moloto speaks to 42-year old Paul Reeves, who has decided to spend up to 5 hours a day on his stationary bike and cycling the equivalent of 109km a day, the same distance as the route for the Cape Town cycle tour.

He will be using this project to raise money for the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

It's a challenge that I inadvertently accepted after a man in France ran a marathon on his balcony. Paul Reeves, Capetonian

Reeves is still working as he is in the medical aid industry which is an essential service.

I generally try to get on the bike at about 4 in the afternoon and then it takes me about 5 hours so I am off at about 9 at night. Paul Reeves, Capetonian

Click here to find Paul's cause and donate on Givengain

Listen to the interview below: