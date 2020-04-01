Abortion clinic's doors remain open during lockdown

Abortion clinic and sexual health service provider Marie Stopes has had its name added to the list of services deemed 'essential' during the currently 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

It means those seeking to terminate a pregnancy or access family planning advice can still do so.

Whitney Chinogwenya is the marketing and brand manager for Marie Stopes South Africa, she joined Refilwe Moloto on Cape Talk on Monday morning.

Our clinics are fully functional across the country. Whitney Chinogwenya, Marketing and brand manager - Marie Stopes South Africa

We don't want women to be falling behind on their family planning whilst they're indoors. Whitney Chinogwenya, Marketing and brand manager - Marie Stopes South Africa

Chinogwenya says clients will be sent a letter confirming the appointment which can be shown to the authorities in the event they are stopped en route to the clinic.

For clients who make a booking using the toll-free number we are actually sending them that. Whitney Chinogwenya, Marketing and brand manager - Marie Stopes South Africa

You can call Marie Stopes South Africa toll-free on 080 011 7785

Listen to the full interview below: