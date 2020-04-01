Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
Dr Sipho Kabane, the CEO of the Council for Medical Schemes, says medical schemes want to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic while also complying with existing legislation.
Dr Kabane says it is not possible for all medical schemes in the country to offer a blanket coronavirus exemption.
He says announcements will be made in the coming days.
We want to make sure that if we say yes to these exemption applications that we don't send the schemes into a tailspin where they collapse.Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO and registrar - Council for Medical Schemes
We've also received some inquiries from different schemes and administrators in terms of providing a contribution holiday and maybe skipping a few months to ensure that membership is maintained, even though people may not be able to pay.Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO and registrar - Council for Medical Schemes
We are going to be analyzing some of these proposals because they need to be exempted from compliance with the Act itself.Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO and registrar - Council for Medical Schemes
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
