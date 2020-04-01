Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:18
Mental Health support for healthcare workers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Kloppers
Today at 13:26
National Medical Frontliners Counselling Line
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Kate Leinberger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Wendy Alberts
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Shared parenting during lockdown - and the difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Parent
Anton Neethling - Attorney in family law
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
COVID-19, the Emergency Regulations and sectional title living
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Bembridge - Property and Real Estate | Director at ENS Africa
Today at 16:20
POPIA in SA comes info effect today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anna Collard - MD of KnowBe4 Africa
Today at 16:55
Local music slot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
SU researchers turning bread into hand sanitiser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Timo Tait - Post-doc researcher in Food Science at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Lloyd
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
It's great to be home! - Amy Pittaway after Wuhan evacuation, Ranch quarantine 'The army and SAA crew were amazing, quarantine in Polokwane was like being at a holiday resort!' says the Capetonian. 1 April 2020 12:57 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Opinion

Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO

1 April 2020 11:05 AM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
Council for Medical Schemes
members
Dr Sipho Kabane
COVID-19
payment holiay
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.

Dr Sipho Kabane, the CEO of the Council for Medical Schemes, says medical schemes want to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic while also complying with existing legislation.

Dr Kabane says it is not possible for all medical schemes in the country to offer a blanket coronavirus exemption.

He says announcements will be made in the coming days.

We want to make sure that if we say yes to these exemption applications that we don't send the schemes into a tailspin where they collapse.

Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO and registrar - Council for Medical Schemes

We've also received some inquiries from different schemes and administrators in terms of providing a contribution holiday and maybe skipping a few months to ensure that membership is maintained, even though people may not be able to pay.

Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO and registrar - Council for Medical Schemes

We are going to be analyzing some of these proposals because they need to be exempted from compliance with the Act itself.

Dr Sipho Kabane, CEO and registrar - Council for Medical Schemes

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


