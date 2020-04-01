[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected
At its press conference on Friday 20 March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) there was little use of the term 'social distancing'.
WHO epidemiologist Dr Maria Kerkhove said it was important that we maintain metal health as well as physical health during this time of lockdowns and staying at home.
You may have heard us use the phrase physical distancing instead of social distancing and one of the things to highlight in what Mike was saying about keeping the physical distance from people so that we can prevent the virus from transferring to one another; that's absolutely essential. But it doesn't mean that socially we have to disconnect from our loved ones, from our familyDr Maria Kerkhove, Technical lead - WHO Health Emergencies Programme
Technology right now has advanced so greatly that we can keep connected in many ways without actually physically being in the same room or physically being in the same space with people so as the DG highlighted in his speech a lot about this is - we say social distancing.Dr Maria Kerkhove, Technical lead - WHO Health Emergencies Programme
We're changing to say physical distance and that's on purpose because we want people to still remain connected.Dr Maria Kerkhove, Technical lead - WHO Health Emergencies Programme
Where available people can stay socially connected via social media platforms and video conferencing tools.
Watch the full media briefing on Covid-19 by the WHO on 20 March below:
