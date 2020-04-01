No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator
The medicines regulator says no home testing kits have been approved for use in SA.
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says rapid blood tests for Covid-19 fail to detect the disease in its early stages.
Even so, the test should only be administered by healthcare practitioners, Dr Semete-Makokotlela explains.
We do not recommend these rapid tests for this acute phase of the infection because you will not pick up that the individual has been infected.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
We will sit with a number of false negatives.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
The other concern we have is that these are not self-test kits. It's not a kit that you should purchase at the store and test yourself.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
