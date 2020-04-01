No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Latest Local
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats? Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5. 1 April 2020 4:35 PM
Calls for mental health community to volunteer their services to medical staff Medical staff at healthcare facilities across the country are taking massive personal strain in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. 1 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
View all Politics
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
View all Business
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator

1 April 2020 1:58 PM
by
Sahpra
COVID-19
home testing
test kit
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Covid-19.

The medicines regulator says no home testing kits have been approved for use in SA.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says rapid blood tests for Covid-19 fail to detect the disease in its early stages.

Even so, the test should only be administered by healthcare practitioners, Dr Semete-Makokotlela explains.

RELATED: As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

We do not recommend these rapid tests for this acute phase of the infection because you will not pick up that the individual has been infected.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

We will sit with a number of false negatives.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

The other concern we have is that these are not self-test kits. It's not a kit that you should purchase at the store and test yourself.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:


Sahpra
COVID-19
home testing
test kit

corona-graphicjpg

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

1 April 2020 4:35 PM

Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5.

Read More

Alex COVID-19 testing

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund

1 April 2020 11:34 AM

This donation is separate from her brother Nicky Oppenheimer's R1 billion donation towards the war on Covid-19 in South Africa.

Read More

Group of friends video chatting covid19 lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected

1 April 2020 11:20 AM

World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Read More

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO

1 April 2020 11:05 AM

The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.

Read More

pregnant-belly-woman-mother-to-bejpg

Abortion clinic's doors remain open during lockdown

1 April 2020 11:05 AM

Women wanting to terminate a pregnancy during the 21-day lockdown can continue to receive assistance at Marie Stopes clinics.

Read More

paul-reeves-facebook-2jpg

Cape Town man cycling equivalent of Cape Town Cycle Tour every day from home

1 April 2020 10:35 AM

Paul Reeves is cycling 5 hours and 109km a day on his stationary bike in aid of the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

Read More

200324ct-taxisgif

Mbalula has agreed to relax taxi sector regulations, says Santaco

1 April 2020 10:32 AM

Taxi industry regulations have been revised to allow an increased passenger loading capacity, from 50% to 70% on minibus taxis.

Read More

Alex COVID-19 testing

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

1 April 2020 7:53 AM

The rollout of screening by fieldworkers will likely begin on a national scale from Monday says Dep Health DG Yogan Pillay.

Read More

200331pandorgif

Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad

31 March 2020 8:50 PM

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back home.

Read More

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

31 March 2020 6:12 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa stands at five, as of Tuesday.

Read More

