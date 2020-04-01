No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator

The medicines regulator says no home testing kits have been approved for use in SA.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says rapid blood tests for Covid-19 fail to detect the disease in its early stages.

Even so, the test should only be administered by healthcare practitioners, Dr Semete-Makokotlela explains.

We do not recommend these rapid tests for this acute phase of the infection because you will not pick up that the individual has been infected. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

We will sit with a number of false negatives. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

The other concern we have is that these are not self-test kits. It's not a kit that you should purchase at the store and test yourself. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: