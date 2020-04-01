Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund

Mary Oppenheimer, daughter of the late mining magnate Harry Oppenheimer, and her daughters have released a statement.

Their donation follows donations by other prominent South African families such us that of Patrice Motsepe and her own brother's South African Future Trust initiative last week.

They write: We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and the world.

Read the full statement below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: