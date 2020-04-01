Digital signatures - are they legally binding?
Despite the current lockdown in force across South Africa and other parts of the world, there is a determined and concerted effort being made to keep the cogs of commerce turning.
But how can deals be made and contracts signed when so much of the business being done is taking place in a virtual space?
How can we sign on the dotted line of a contract if we can't physically sign the relevant paperwork, and are digital signatures binding and enforceable?
Yes and no, says Maeson Maherry of the LAWTrust who joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Monday.
It is impossible to take an image of a signature and paste it into a document and believe that will be legitimate, otherwise anybody can sign anything asMaeson Maherry, Chief solutions director- LAWtrust
Maherry says a good digital signature should consist of three things.
- Authentification
- Sealing of the evidence
- Impartial time stamp
It has to involve an authentication - there has to be some sort of entering a password.Maeson Maherry, Chief solutions director- LAWtrust
It must be sealed - if you sign something and someone can easily alter the thing you've signed then it hasn't actually helped at all.Maeson Maherry, Chief solutions director- LAWtrust
An organisation like LAWTrust provides publically certified time. We are encrypting a time into your document that can't be tampered with.Maeson Maherry, Chief solutions director- LAWtrust
Listen to the full interview below:
