PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases

The Public sector union the Public Service Association is taking government to court for withdrawing from the 2018 wage agreement.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu declined an interview and sent a statement saying it is a sensitive matter and negotiations are still continuing.

In the statement, government says they remain committed to the wage agreement but are working out how to implement it.

Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa Reuben Maleka talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.

At this point in time, government is trying to blackmail unions. They are being opportunistic saying government is not in a good position to implement salaries citing issues of the pandemic and Moody's. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

But in 2018 there was no issue of coronavirus. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Now they are citing those issues as the main reason they cannot pay public servants' salaries. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Maleka says they have always given government options.

They know very well in the 2019 financial year government lost R62 billion through government mismanagement, but they are saying of they do not increase public servants' salaries they will save R15 billion. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

If you can stop financial mismanagement you would save more than what you take from public servants. We will not be made a scapegoat for this. We will be implementing court action. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Listen to the interview below: