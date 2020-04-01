UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping speaks to Clement Manyathela to clarify the process of applying to the fund's Covid-19 relief scheme to assist employers and employees during the national lockdown.

RELATED: Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19

From the R30-billion [benefits available] we've stripped off R10-billion just to cover the Covid process. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

He issued a plea to employers in terms of the lockdown, to apply on behalf of their employees.

We are not expecting employees to be walking to our labour centres and spread the coronavirus and infect others. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

We will process one claim from the employer; either pay the employee directly or we'll pay the funds into the account of the employer and the employer will pay the employees. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

It's any business that qualifies for Covid-19, any business that is in lockdown, that is in distress, that is not in a position to pay for the salaries of their employees in this period. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

At last count he says, the fund has received a total of 3,952 applications.

These have been mainly from small businesses employing around three to ten people.

We've also received [applications from] some big companies that are employing around 10,000 Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Maruping explains in detail how to apply.

Qualifying businesses need to firstly send an email to covid19ters@labour.gov.za. A reply will be received in the form of an automated response taking the applicant through every step of the process.

He says this should take around ten days and reminds those employers paying monthly salaries that payouts will happen when these employees would normally receive their April salaries.

For more detail, take a listen: