Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Lloyd
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats? Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5. 1 April 2020 4:35 PM
Calls for mental health community to volunteer their services to medical staff Medical staff at healthcare facilities across the country are taking massive personal strain in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. 1 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
View all Politics
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
View all Business
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown

1 April 2020 3:42 PM
by
Tags:
car maintenance
21 day lockdown
Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'.

If you're not an essential worker you're likely to be using your car a lot less during the national lockdown than you normally would.

Pippa Hudson asks Ciero de Siena (motoring journalist at www.cars.co.za) for his tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition.

The most pressing question from listeners is :

- Should I disconnect the battery?

De Siena says the age of your car is a factor to be taken into account. Disconnecting the battery of an older car for instance, would not be causing any issues with the onboard computer system as it could for a newer car.

In most modern cars I'd say it's not a good idea - I would say younger than five to seven years... In fact I'll even challenge you to even find the battery!... Manufacturers literally don't want you to access the battery

Ciro de Siena, Motoring journalist

With an older car, I'd say two to three weeks with the battery connected and the car not starting with a battery that is in a good state will probably be ok... Disconnecting is a safe option to go and it might mean that further down the line you don't have any akward jumpstarts...

Ciro de Siena, Motoring journalist

It's not a bad idea with any car to start it and let it idle a little bit, get all the oils warm and circulating... I would say every four or five days, kick the engine over and let it idle for a minute or two. Even on a modern car that's not going to do any harm.

Ciro de Siena, Motoring journalist

- Looking after tyres:

Older tyres could develop flat spots, so De Siena advises moving or pushing the car half a metre backwards and then a couple of days later, moving it forwards again.

- Checking the oil level:

De Siena says all car owner should be checking the oil level, which is simple enough to do.

Other than that, unless you really know what you're doing, I wouldn't tinker with anything in the car and from what I understand, dealerships have been allowed to keep their service centres open... so you can call and check [other things] with your dealer.

Ciro de Siena, Motoring journalist

When there's the opportunity to start driving as per normal again, it's important to check the tyre pressure he says.

De Siena also discusses a new app-based insurer (Naked Insurance) that offers "cover-pause" flexibility.

Listen to the conversation with de Ciero and also Naked Insurance co-founder Alex Thomson (skip to 08:24):


1 April 2020 3:42 PM
by
Tags:
car maintenance
21 day lockdown

Recommended

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO

1 April 2020 11:05 AM

The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volunteers-peninsula-school-feeding-associationjpg

School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations

31 March 2020 4:41 PM

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bar pub 123rf

[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public

26 March 2020 8:56 AM

Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

23 March 2020 7:37 PM

The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uk-nurse-dawn-bilbrough2png

[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying

21 March 2020 11:18 AM

Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively

17 March 2020 2:07 PM

Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-isolation-sanitiser-pandemic-medical-123rf

South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation

17 March 2020 11:13 AM

Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tv-movies-series-binge-watching-streaming-entertainment-couch-potato-123rf

DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

17 March 2020 10:21 AM

Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 3D rendering disease cells 123rflifestyle 123rf

A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness

17 March 2020 10:13 AM

Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ndlovu-youth-choir-coronavirus-videopng

[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air

12 March 2020 9:54 AM

The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

Local Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

EWN Highlights

Public sector unions to take govt to court over 0% wage increases

1 April 2020 4:05 PM

Lockdown sites to be allocated for foreign nationals living in Cape Town CBD

1 April 2020 3:59 PM

Parents still required to pay school fees during lockdown

1 April 2020 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA