[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown

After a video was posted on social media by a Green Point resident, the clip was played out on radio by Kfm, earning even more fans.

The impromptu performance apparently took place after what's become the nightly applause for essential workers still seeing to the needs of Capetonians during the lockdown.

Echoing the general response, this was one listener's comment: "The voice, the setting, the choice of song - perfect. Just what was needed to bring a tear and smile to everyone's face."

Take a listen to the beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace below:

In anticipation of further performances by the mystery singer, Capetonians are now posting song requests.