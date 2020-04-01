Calls for mental health community to volunteer their services to medical staff
Doctors and nurses are struggling to cope in the face of increasing patient deaths around the world.
In South Africa, two separate initiatives are calling on mental health practitioners to volunteer their services towards supporting healthcare workers.
Social activist Abigail Kloppers is building a database of psychologists, psychiatrists and trauma counsellors that able to offer their services online, for free.
Kloppers is the wife of a doctor working in the state hospital system and has decided to rally the mental healthcare community to help.
She says the database of professionals will be distributed to hospital CEOs across the country.
If you fit the criteria, email: info@abigailk.co.za to get involved.
I decided to put a call out for any mental health professionals who are willing to give up their time and their services, to volunteer and support our health teams who are in the frontline.Abigail Kloppers, social activist
We're hoping to ramp up that response.Abigail Kloppers, social activist
They were already stretched now with our current situation, the pressure is mounting.Abigail Kloppers, social activist
At the same time, counselling coordinator Kayla-Tess Pattenden has founded the National Medical Frontliners Hotline.
The hotline is offering online counselling support to medical staff at hospitals countrywide.
Pattenden says the hotline is need of trauma and debriefing services, with a shortage of males and multilingual counselors.
If you meet the criteria, email: kaylatesspattenden@theconnectgroup.co.za to get involved.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
