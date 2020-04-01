What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

They're the crucial numbers that authorities, health professionals and ordinary South Africans have begun to watch almost obsessively on a daily basis.

Released by the Department of Health, the figures detail the rate with which South Africans are being tested for, and most importantly, diagnosed with Covid-19.

At last count, the number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5.

But what do the figures really tell us about the rate at which the virus is spreading?

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa is advising that we view the latest stats with 'cautious optimism'.

We would expect to see more, but there are several reasons why numbers could flatten. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

One is that we're just not testing enough, and one is that we have fewer new cases. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The number of new cases in South Africa has been considerably lower than previously predicted when looked at alongside the world average increase of 12% every day.

We're hoping that this is in response to the very strong lockdown that's in place and certainly the numbers would align with that. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

But Boffa says South Africa is far from being out of the woods yet.

As we look at places like Khayelitsha, Alexandra, and Umlazi that are each recording a case, there are most certainly other people that have it in those areas. Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the full interview below: