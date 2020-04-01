What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?
They're the crucial numbers that authorities, health professionals and ordinary South Africans have begun to watch almost obsessively on a daily basis.
Released by the Department of Health, the figures detail the rate with which South Africans are being tested for, and most importantly, diagnosed with Covid-19.
At last count, the number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5.
But what do the figures really tell us about the rate at which the virus is spreading?
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa is advising that we view the latest stats with 'cautious optimism'.
We would expect to see more, but there are several reasons why numbers could flatten.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
One is that we're just not testing enough, and one is that we have fewer new cases.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
The number of new cases in South Africa has been considerably lower than previously predicted when looked at alongside the world average increase of 12% every day.
We're hoping that this is in response to the very strong lockdown that's in place and certainly the numbers would align with that.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
But Boffa says South Africa is far from being out of the woods yet.
As we look at places like Khayelitsha, Alexandra, and Umlazi that are each recording a case, there are most certainly other people that have it in those areas.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Covid-19.Read More
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund
This donation is separate from her brother Nicky Oppenheimer's R1 billion donation towards the war on Covid-19 in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected
World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.Read More
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.Read More
Abortion clinic's doors remain open during lockdown
Women wanting to terminate a pregnancy during the 21-day lockdown can continue to receive assistance at Marie Stopes clinics.Read More
Cape Town man cycling equivalent of Cape Town Cycle Tour every day from home
Paul Reeves is cycling 5 hours and 109km a day on his stationary bike in aid of the Red Cross Children's Hospital.Read More
Mbalula has agreed to relax taxi sector regulations, says Santaco
Taxi industry regulations have been revised to allow an increased passenger loading capacity, from 50% to 70% on minibus taxis.Read More
As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept
The rollout of screening by fieldworkers will likely begin on a national scale from Monday says Dep Health DG Yogan Pillay.Read More
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back home.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa stands at five, as of Tuesday.Read More