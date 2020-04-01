What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history…
South Africa is heading for a “deep structural economic depression”, according to Business Unity SA Deputy President Martin Kingston.
An "economic depression" can be described as an extremely deep, long-lasting downturn in economic activity characterised by massive increases in unemployment.
Economic downturns described as depressions are far worse and sustained than recessions, which is defined as any economic contraction lasting at least for two consecutive quarters.
The term “depression” is most commonly associated with the Great Depression of the 1930s.
US GDP shrank by 33% between 1929 and 1933 while the country went from near-full employment to a jobless rate of 25%.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Keith Breckenridge, an economic historian at the University of the Witwatersrand.
The South African economy… in the 1930s it was about Governments trying to avoid gold from leaking from their economies… The Depression was about a structural shortage of money… Unlike almost everybody else, we missed the global Depression… We were protected by the fact that we produced gold…Professor Keith Breckenridge, economic historian - Wits
In some ways, we’re protected from a Depression repeating because the banks are so familiar with what happened in the 1930s…Professor Keith Breckenridge, economic historian - Wits
I wish people took care to study history when there isn’t a crisis…Professor Keith Breckenridge, economic historian - Wits
There’s a real sense that the banks have a debt owed to societies [after being bailed out during the Great Recession] …Professor Keith Breckenridge, economic historian - Wits
I do think Capitalism is going to change… I don’t believe there’s an alternative to Capitalism… Could South Africa move to the Chinese model? …Professor Keith Breckenridge, economic historian - Wits
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums
Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back?Read More
A tipping point for video conferencing
A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger onesRead More
Sars collects R1.4tr in taxes – up 5.3% on a year before, despite the recession
Despite the achievement, the country still lost R100 billion in uncollected taxes, says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme
Absa is providing payment relief to its retail clients as well as its business banking and wealth customers.Read More
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner
UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses.Read More
Digital signatures - are they legally binding?
With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature?Read More
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.Read More
Jonathan Oppenheimer on exactly how the R1bn lifeline for small businesses works
Banks will administer interest-free loans on behalf of the South African Future Trust (SAFT), established by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer.Read More
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector
Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear.Read More
More from Opinion
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19'
Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'.Read More
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.Read More
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof
Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences.Read More
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis
This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater.Read More
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying
Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.Read More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
More from Lifestyle
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums
Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back?Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown
Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'.Read More
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown
A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears.Read More
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.Read More
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.Read More
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockdown.Read More
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed
Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a good cause.Read More
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19
A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemic.Read More