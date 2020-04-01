Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

Mbalula announced the amendments after meeting with the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA).

A threatened nation-wide taxi strike was called off on Tuesday.

We indicated from the onset that we are on a steep learning curve and we will regularly review the measures we introduce from time to time in order to achieved the desired outcomes. Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

To guarantee the maintained availability of public transport and specifically to help pensioners access their social grants, taxis will now be able to operate between 5 am and 8 pm.

Previously the operating hours were between 5 and 10 am, and between 4 pm and 9 pm.

Where taxi drivers are transporting passengers wearing masks, they will be able to fill their vehicles to maximum licensed capacity.

These are the rules for public transport vehicles where passengers are not wearing masks:

• A minibus licensed to carry 10 passengers, is now limited to a maximum of seven

• A minibus licensed to carry 15 passengers, is limited to 10

• A minibus licensed to carry 22 passengers, is limited to 15

• A vehicle licensed to carry four passengers is now limited to 50% of that

All minibus and midibus taxi vehicles are permitted to load their maximum 100% loading capacity as provided for in their operating licenses, provided that all passengers are wearing masks... surgical masks or an N95 respiratory mask. Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

Government is making a commitment to assist taxi operators with surgical masks and also with sanitisers. Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

Mbalula also outlined the required sanitary measures for public transportation.