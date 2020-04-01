Sars collects R1.4tr in taxes – up 5.3% on a year before, despite the recession
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) collected R1.4 trillion in tax revenue during the 2019/2020 tax year, up 5.3% on the year before.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter released the agency’s preliminary collection results on Wednesday.
Kieswetter bemoaned the country’s loss of more than R100 billion in uncollected taxes due to non-compliance, aggressive tax planning and VAT fraud.
This year Sars will deploy a high-tech new system utilising artificial intelligence running on supercomputers to make dodging taxes harder and more costly to pull off.
We have enormous islands of data… that we can impose artificial intelligence on to help us enforce compliance… There are more than R100 billion that should be collected that’s floating out there… it’s criminal!Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kieswetter.
We don’t want to declare early victories… a really credible performance… We lost about R60 billion as a result of the declining economy…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
The good news is there is still much more to harvest in terms of compliance…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
