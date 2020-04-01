A tipping point for video conferencing

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
View all Politics
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
Sars collects R1.4tr in taxes – up 5.3% on a year before, despite the recession Despite the achievement, the country still lost R100 billion in uncollected taxes, says Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

A tipping point for video conferencing

1 April 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones

Video conferencing began as a way to make it easier to have people who far apart to still meet and discuss important business issues. Some meetings require long trips and even air travel. In the late 90s companies working with the growing internet saw the potential of allowing those connecting on email to be able to connect in person.

Telephones were already a century old, but the difficulty to hear or determine who was talking made video and important part of the solution.

Early days

WebEx was one of the pioneers in 1995 that has gone on to be a popular option for business. Working on the audio issues to start and then beginning to add video in the next decade.

One of the engineers Eric Yuan would go on to found Zoom in 2011.

Skype was an early market leader which started in 2003, just two years later and it was bought by eBay for over $2 billion.

The first shift towards more consumer-focused video calling came in 2010 when the iPhone 4 released with Facetime, the very popular option for iPhone users to not only call but a video call any other Apple user with the app.

Business and beyond

The following year saw the start of a merging of business systems with consumer systems and also marked the start of Zoom’s path to becoming one of the dominant players in the field.

There are now over two dozen video conference options available each having a slightly different focus.

Skype was acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for over $6 billion and saw most of the major internet brands expand to offer a product in this space.

Work From Home

As more work became digitally based and industries like programming began to rapidly expand the need for office space and big company networks to connect employees was replaced by the option to bring your own device and make use of cloud-based systems

While working apart was practical, creating cohesive teams with no personal contact had mixed results. Using a video feed to both see the person you are talking to and being able to share your screens became the standard for doing online meetings.

For larger groups looking to speak to each other the system needed to accommodate tens if not dozens of individual connections.

Companies like Cisco WebEx, Skype, Google, Apple, Zoom and Slack all offer options for those that telecommute.

Online teaching

At the same time the popularity and belief that online teaching would become a more effective way to provide quality access to education to those that might not be able to physically attend lectures.

This required hundreds of participants but a central host that would manage access, do the talking and do the presentation.

By incorporating these elements into video conference software, it also allowed for marketing launches, industry conference presentations and live online press conferences.

Social use

With so many using the business applications and video calling being popular for families a generation of young people were starting to get their own devices and assumed they would allow for seamless video connections

Besides Apple Facetime, you could place video calls with WhatsApp or Skype on your mobile phone.

New entrants like Squad and HouseParty focused on friends group calling and catching up but rather than using text as the principal method, you simply call and chat. HouseParty after enjoying rapid growth has been accused of allowing their user’s data to be hacked, accusing the company of having their other accounts affected after the app was installed. The company denies the claims and is offering a $1 million to find the group they believe is running a smear campaign.

Google’s offering spans business and social with Hangouts and Duo for a less formal setting and Meet for business and teaching environments, they all offer video calls to manage both one-on-one chats to conference calls with up 250 participants.

The Duo functionality is being incorporated into smart speakers which using the Google assistant will be able to place calls on your behalf, either to your contacts, or even the authorities in the case of an emergency.

Hardware

A stumbling block that remains is the quality of the hardware you have for your meetings. Spanning a major physical divide with a terrible microphone, speaker camera and internet line is not worth the effort.

Initially, the hardware was both expensive and ineffective but has steadily been coming down in price and increasing in quality. Microphones remain one of the best investments you can make to make online conversations better, new laptops come with relatively good cameras and most smartphones are able to capture good quality images from the front or back.

A stable internet line with good upload as well as download speeds is key, the faster the better, but ideally not less than 2 Mbps especially for uploads and with low latency will make your online chats almost as good as in person.

Safety and Privacy

Like most industries, it begins with a simple objective aimed at a savvy audience that would understand the risks in the system. In an attempt by companies to make the software easier for non-technical users to operate, the app assumes more control while preventing users from amending the settings. That simplification either provides those wanting to access a large user base with exploits to take control or capture personal data on the flip side all that user info, especially for services offered free, are often sold to advertisers and others.

Zoom as the most popular currently is seeing the effect of more scrutiny from those wanting to compromise the system and expert users who note how the company has been taking liberties with user privacy.

In time, market pressures and regulations should see those issues addressed but not before some may be negatively affected by the actions.

For Zoom it has gotten to the point where it has a name Zoombombing. For large open meetings or any meeting without access passwords, some users have reported trolls joining to disrupt the meeting or share images and videos that are offensive.

Expert users are unlikely to be negatively affected, but with so many new users and especially groups of children using the service, it needs to be addressed. Given how sophisticated the systems are, we can’t keep assuming that there will not be some training or practice needed to avoid problems.

While the surge in demand at the moment will drop once the Covid-19 pandemic passes, but it will remain higher than ever before and just like talking to machines is becoming less weird, assuming you can always see the person you are talking will be the standard even if you choose not to.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : A tipping point for video conferencing


1 April 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Recommended

More from Business Unusual

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Starlink satellite constellation SpaceX

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:15 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season

4 March 2020 7:15 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

26 February 2020 7:15 PM

A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google maps 15 birthday navigation

Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps

19 February 2020 7:31 PM

Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Goddess of victory Nike in Kharkov 123rf

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:15 PM

Setting out to solve one problem may result in you creating a new potentially harder problem to address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xenobot living robot

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:15 PM

Machines intended to work in the body should probably be made out of cells from your body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

22 January 2020 8:27 PM

Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history…

Business Opinion Lifestyle

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Durban small business owners help the poor with food planting project

1 April 2020 7:34 PM

Plans afoot to de-densified CT’s Kosovo, Dunoon to curb COVID-19 spread

1 April 2020 7:20 PM

Motshekga sends condolences after KZN teacher dies from COVID-19

1 April 2020 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA