Lockdown labour regulations explained

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SAPS Refugee Operation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Relaxing Taxi Industry restrictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
5G does not cause COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Can China's "soft power" propel it to world leadership?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:21
Use your credit insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee Bromfield - CEO at Fnb Life
Today at 11:32
Hand sanitiser from old bread
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
View all Politics
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Lockdown labour regulations explained

2 April 2020 8:39 AM
by
Tags:
labour regulations
leave
SA 21-day lockdown
What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period.

What should workers take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period?

Should they take temporary unemployment and apply for UIF or should they take forced leave?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen, employment law expert, and partner at Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys.

For some people, it is going to be financially more viable and will be closer to their proper remuneration if they take their annual leave. And that is on condition that they have got annual leave due to them.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

Oosthuizen says this applies to people who are earning well in excess of the threshold that has been offered,

The threshold offered by the temporary relief fund is a maximum of R17,000 per month.

And that would only be a portion of your salary, so that is not guaranteed.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

The temporary Relief Fund has stated clearly it will not pay any employee who has made the application more than R17, 000 a month, even if you earn way in excess of that.

So if you were usually earning R50, 000 a month, you would not be getting more than R17,000 a month if you decided to go with the option of that temporary relief.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

But, she says, many may not have annual leave owing to them which raises another issue.

A lot of people don't have all of their annual leave owing to them.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

So choosing to take annual leave may not cover the whole 21-day lockdown period.

And no work no pay is the usual principle that applies.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

The temporary Relief Fund says you are not allowed to receive the benefit if you are getting paid. She says it is quite a loose definition so it means if you receive some payment from a portion of annual leave, you will unlikely get any relief.

Under the UIF you always only receive a proportion of what you earn.

You never get your full salary.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

She says it raises questions such as if the lockdown is extended and employees have no more leave days left, will they be able to dip into that temporary relief fund?

It is not clear.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

In cases where businesses, such as some restaurants, who are choosing to retrench employees during this period, she says employees are entitled to severance pay - one week's pay for every completed year worked, notice pay (which is anything between one and four weeks) and they are also entitled to their annual leave that is outstanding.

It is an unprecedented situation. We are dealing with an economy that is in clear distress.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

In an ideal situation, government says it would be preferable if employers could continue paying employees during the period of lockdown.

Government is hoping employers will continue paying employees in any event, which is completely unrealistic.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Employment law expert and partner - Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


2 April 2020 8:39 AM
by
Tags:
labour regulations
leave
SA 21-day lockdown

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

corona-graphicjpg

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

1 April 2020 4:35 PM

Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator

1 April 2020 1:58 PM

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund

1 April 2020 11:34 AM

This donation is separate from her brother Nicky Oppenheimer's R1 billion donation towards the war on Covid-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group of friends video chatting covid19 lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected

1 April 2020 11:20 AM

World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO

1 April 2020 11:05 AM

The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pregnant-belly-woman-mother-to-bejpg

Abortion clinic's doors remain open during lockdown

1 April 2020 11:05 AM

Women wanting to terminate a pregnancy during the 21-day lockdown can continue to receive assistance at Marie Stopes clinics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

paul-reeves-facebook-2jpg

Cape Town man cycling equivalent of Cape Town Cycle Tour every day from home

1 April 2020 10:35 AM

Paul Reeves is cycling 5 hours and 109km a day on his stationary bike in aid of the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324ct-taxisgif

Mbalula has agreed to relax taxi sector regulations, says Santaco

1 April 2020 10:32 AM

Taxi industry regulations have been revised to allow an increased passenger loading capacity, from 50% to 70% on minibus taxis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

1 April 2020 7:53 AM

The rollout of screening by fieldworkers will likely begin on a national scale from Monday says Dep Health DG Yogan Pillay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200331pandorgif

Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad

31 March 2020 8:50 PM

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lockdown labour regulations explained

Business Local

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions

2 April 2020 7:30 AM

Public sector unions urge govt to hike wages for state workers battling COVID-19

2 April 2020 7:25 AM

Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni closed after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

2 April 2020 7:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA