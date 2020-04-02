It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair
Abduraman says the government needs to make some concessions for the taxi industry, as it incurs major losses amind the Covid-19 pandemic.
He maintains that the taxi industry must be subsidised and formalised, similar to Golden Arrow Bus Service and MyCiTi's vehicle operating companies.
We transport over 18 million people a day. We are the largest contributor to serve the needs of the public and we're doing this without a subsidy.Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape
We are subisiding, driving with empty seats. It's a cost for the minibus taxi industry. But now is not the time to fight.Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape
Not enough energy and resources are being put into the taxi industry, to formalise it.Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape
During the lockdown period, minibus taxis must reduce the number of maximum passengers to 70% of the licensed capacity.
Abduraman says the sector will comply.
He advises that the Transport Ministry is the process of delivering mask to the regional taxi industry to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
We are not happy bu for the sake of [containing] the virus.. we will concede to the minister's call.Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape
We all need to work together to curb this coronavirus.Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
