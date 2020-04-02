Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown
Many small businesses are coming up with innovative ideas to keep going during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kieno Kammies chats to Cheyne Morrisby, owner-chef of the Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group which has grown to include five restaurants situated in the suburbs of Claremont, Green Point and Hout Bay.
Morrisy, whose eateries showcase modern Asian cuisine, employs around 80 staff members.
He's started hosting live cooking demonstrations on his Facebook page to earn some income for these employees and is planning a staff food scheme to be run from Hout Bay.
We're going to start doing staff meals so any one of our 80 staff members can come and grab a meal every day just to take the load off.Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group
You know, the government is not very forthcoming - there were so many different options out there you don't actually know which avenue to take in terms of UIF...Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group
He describes how he started doing his live demos which provide the opportunity to give a "small donation" which will go to the Cheney's staff.
I've been a chef for 35 years... and we thrive off pressured situations. Last week it was all pulled away from me and I was feeling completely lost and I thought I need to get back into the kitchen, but how do I give back to the staff?Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group
It's really been super-successful. We are hitting some big numbers on the views, people are getting super-interactive.Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group nt Group
I'm posting recipes in the morning and then go live at six o'clock and the interaction has just been incredible... the donations have been incredibleCheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group
Kieno raises the prospect of being able to pivot restaurant kitchens into "essential food spots" serving communities and possibly linking with delivery services to get these meals to people - he proposes linking Morsby with the chief of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape.
Join Morrisby's daily 6 pm demonstrations on his Facebook page, where you'll find details on how to donate.
They've also started a restaurant voucher system, with a 10% reduction offered on a bill when lockdown is lifted.
Listen to the inspirational conversation below:
More from Lifestyle
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes
Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations.Read More
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations
Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures.Read More
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums
Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back?Read More
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history…
The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown
Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'.Read More
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown
A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears.Read More
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO
The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members.Read More
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.Read More
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
More from Local
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.Read More
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'.Read More
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens
South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.Read More
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes
Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations.Read More
Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith
Foreign nationals who have been living in the Cape Town CBD will soon be relocated to the Wingfield Military Base near Goodwood.Read More
Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro
New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.Read More
Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff
Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist.Read More
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised.Read More