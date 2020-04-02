Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown

Many small businesses are coming up with innovative ideas to keep going during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kieno Kammies chats to Cheyne Morrisby, owner-chef of the Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group which has grown to include five restaurants situated in the suburbs of Claremont, Green Point and Hout Bay.

Cheyne Morrisby cooking demo. Image: screengrab from Cheyne Morrisby on Facebook

Morrisy, whose eateries showcase modern Asian cuisine, employs around 80 staff members.

He's started hosting live cooking demonstrations on his Facebook page to earn some income for these employees and is planning a staff food scheme to be run from Hout Bay.

We're going to start doing staff meals so any one of our 80 staff members can come and grab a meal every day just to take the load off. Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group

You know, the government is not very forthcoming - there were so many different options out there you don't actually know which avenue to take in terms of UIF... Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group

He describes how he started doing his live demos which provide the opportunity to give a "small donation" which will go to the Cheney's staff.

I've been a chef for 35 years... and we thrive off pressured situations. Last week it was all pulled away from me and I was feeling completely lost and I thought I need to get back into the kitchen, but how do I give back to the staff? Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group

It's really been super-successful. We are hitting some big numbers on the views, people are getting super-interactive. Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group nt Group

I'm posting recipes in the morning and then go live at six o'clock and the interaction has just been incredible... the donations have been incredible Cheyne Morrisby, Chef-owner - Cheyne Morrisby Restaurant Group

Kieno raises the prospect of being able to pivot restaurant kitchens into "essential food spots" serving communities and possibly linking with delivery services to get these meals to people - he proposes linking Morsby with the chief of Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape.

Join Morrisby's daily 6 pm demonstrations on his Facebook page, where you'll find details on how to donate.

They've also started a restaurant voucher system, with a 10% reduction offered on a bill when lockdown is lifted.

