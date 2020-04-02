Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Defend SA from its cops, army before it's too late
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19 Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 April 2020 3:17 PM
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities. 2 April 2020 2:57 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Local
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown labour regulations explained What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period. 2 April 2020 8:39 AM
View all Business
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country' CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 2 April 2020 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
View all Africa
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true' MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'. 2 April 2020 2:03 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis

2 April 2020 11:32 AM
by
Tags:
Depression
Mental health
mental health awareness
Coronavirus
Help continues to be available in the public sector for those dealing with mental health issues during the current crisis.

While millions of South Africans are getting used to a new way of living under lockdown, many are also having to deal with the psychological impact of the restrictions.

For those living with mental health issues, the enforced isolation can be triggering and serve to add a further challenge to an already difficult time.

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye from the South African Society of Psychiatrists joined Refilwe Moloto to remind listeners that public sector mental healthcare providers remain open during the lockdown.

He also identified some of the signs to look out for if you are concerned about your, or another person's mental wellbeing.

Insomnia, not sleeping well, irritability, changing your eating habits, becoming anxious, having anxiety attacks.

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye, South African Society of Psychiatrists

Dr Maarganye admits that one of the difficulties is people being struggling to access help at this time.

With physical distancing, people cannot just get into a taxi and come to the clinic.

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

However, he says he hopes that community health workers deployed to carry out coronavirus testing are also identifying patients who made need psychological or psychiatric help.

We're hoping that as people are screening and checking people for Covid-19, they're also checking on their mental health.

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

If you are struggling with a mental health issue, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at www.sadag.org

Listen to the full interview below:


