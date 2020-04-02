Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis
While millions of South Africans are getting used to a new way of living under lockdown, many are also having to deal with the psychological impact of the restrictions.
For those living with mental health issues, the enforced isolation can be triggering and serve to add a further challenge to an already difficult time.
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye from the South African Society of Psychiatrists joined Refilwe Moloto to remind listeners that public sector mental healthcare providers remain open during the lockdown.
He also identified some of the signs to look out for if you are concerned about your, or another person's mental wellbeing.
Insomnia, not sleeping well, irritability, changing your eating habits, becoming anxious, having anxiety attacks.Dr Kagisho Maaroganye, South African Society of Psychiatrists
Dr Maarganye admits that one of the difficulties is people being struggling to access help at this time.
With physical distancing, people cannot just get into a taxi and come to the clinic.Dr Kagisho Maaroganye of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
However, he says he hopes that community health workers deployed to carry out coronavirus testing are also identifying patients who made need psychological or psychiatric help.
We're hoping that as people are screening and checking people for Covid-19, they're also checking on their mental health.Dr Kagisho Maaroganye of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
If you are struggling with a mental health issue, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at www.sadag.org
Listen to the full interview below:
