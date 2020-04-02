Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Defend SA from its cops, army before it’s too late
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19 Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 April 2020 3:17 PM
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities. 2 April 2020 2:57 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Local
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown labour regulations explained What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period. 2 April 2020 8:39 AM
View all Business
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country' CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 2 April 2020 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
View all Africa
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true' MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'. 2 April 2020 2:03 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff

2 April 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
coronavirus covid-19.
Capetonian recovered from Covid-19
Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist.

This businesswoman, wife, and mom chatted to Refilwe Moloto a few weeks ago after she had to go into self-isolation after discovering she had mild symptoms for Covid-19.

RELATED: Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Kim says her husband and both their children displayed mild symptoms of the illness in the weeks that followed.

But now we are all healthy, so we can assume we all got it.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

Now fully recovered, Kim, has decided to do something to help others.

We are entering our fourth week in self-isolation which is I guess quite good for us because we haven't been out into the outside world. We've had a bit of time and distance to think.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

She says while on a call a few weeks ago to Lombardian Italian entrepreneurs, they said in hindsight they would have arranged hotels for healthcare staff, nurses and doctors so that they would avoid infecting their families.

Kim decided to apply her mind to how she could do something similar to help locally.

Our company has two big properties standing empty in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

After speaking to health care staff at various hospitals she realised their focus was on arranging masks and rosters. Arranging accommodation was an additional burden.

They built a platform called Ubuntu Beds for hostels, hotels, lodges, backpackers, and guest-houses which have been hit by travel bans and lock-down to be able to offer safe accommodation to doctors and nurses.

We reached out to the whole travel community around the country to list their beds either for free or at a very small nominal charge.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

They have asked healthcare workers to sign up.

We have had about 200 healthcare workers sign up, and around 140 accommodations. So we can start matching up the need with the supply.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

Listen to the interview below:


2 April 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
coronavirus covid-19.
Capetonian recovered from Covid-19

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Vavi5

I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

2 April 2020 3:17 PM

Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco

2 April 2020 1:22 PM

National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coffinjpg

Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro

2 April 2020 12:51 PM

New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radio-garden-1png

The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations

2 April 2020 12:42 PM

Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty conveyor production economic crisis covid-19 123rfbusiness 123rf

Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees

2 April 2020 10:57 AM

UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Lockdown labour regulations explained

2 April 2020 8:39 AM

What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corona-graphicjpg

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

1 April 2020 4:35 PM

Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator

1 April 2020 1:58 PM

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund

1 April 2020 11:34 AM

This donation is separate from her brother Nicky Oppenheimer's R1 billion donation towards the war on Covid-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group of friends video chatting covid19 lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected

1 April 2020 11:20 AM

World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes

Local Lifestyle

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees

Business

EWN Highlights

Public urged to co-operate with regulations for burial of COVID-19 victims

2 April 2020 2:55 PM

As shutdown extended, Rwanda's poor confront further hardship

2 April 2020 2:32 PM

Education Dept mourns teacher who died after contracting COVID-19

2 April 2020 12:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA