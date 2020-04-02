Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff

This businesswoman, wife, and mom chatted to Refilwe Moloto a few weeks ago after she had to go into self-isolation after discovering she had mild symptoms for Covid-19.

Kim says her husband and both their children displayed mild symptoms of the illness in the weeks that followed.

But now we are all healthy, so we can assume we all got it. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

Now fully recovered, Kim, has decided to do something to help others.

We are entering our fourth week in self-isolation which is I guess quite good for us because we haven't been out into the outside world. We've had a bit of time and distance to think. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

She says while on a call a few weeks ago to Lombardian Italian entrepreneurs, they said in hindsight they would have arranged hotels for healthcare staff, nurses and doctors so that they would avoid infecting their families.

Kim decided to apply her mind to how she could do something similar to help locally.

Our company has two big properties standing empty in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

After speaking to health care staff at various hospitals she realised their focus was on arranging masks and rosters. Arranging accommodation was an additional burden.

They built a platform called Ubuntu Beds for hostels, hotels, lodges, backpackers, and guest-houses which have been hit by travel bans and lock-down to be able to offer safe accommodation to doctors and nurses.

We reached out to the whole travel community around the country to list their beds either for free or at a very small nominal charge. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

They have asked healthcare workers to sign up.

We have had about 200 healthcare workers sign up, and around 140 accommodations. So we can start matching up the need with the supply. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

