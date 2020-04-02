Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith

Streaming issues? Report here
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19 Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 April 2020 3:17 PM
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities. 2 April 2020 2:57 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown labour regulations explained What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period. 2 April 2020 8:39 AM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country' CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 2 April 2020 10:24 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true' MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'. 2 April 2020 2:03 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith

2 April 2020 12:51 PM
by
Tags:
Refugees
Wingfield Military Base
Cape Town CBD
JP Smith
accomodation
Lockdown
tents
temporary accomodation
Foreign nationals who have been living in the Cape Town CBD will soon be relocated to the Wingfield Military Base near Goodwood.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the refugees inside the Central Methodist church, as well as those who are camped on the streets of the CBD, will be relocated over the next two days.

Smith, mayco member for safety and security, says the Wingfield Military Base was identified in conjunction with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Smith it is not suitable for the refugees to be moved to the city-owned Bellville site known as Paint City where the homeless will be accommodated during the lockdown.

He says the CBD refugees will be given their own site so as to avoid possible conflict between them and the street people or other existing refugee groups in the Bellville area.

According to Smith, it will cost the City of Cape Town R25 million a month to relocate and provide temporary accommodation to around 4,000 people.

The site where they are to be relocated to, at Wingfield [Military Base], is being prepared. The site was cleared yesterday.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The tent is arriving on Saturday morning and will be put up.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The point was to consolidate the refugees in a single location and not to mix them with the relocated homeless people, because that will cause conflict.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The operation with SAPS this morning was to issue warnings to the refugees inside the Methodist to point out to them that they are in breach of the regulations.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


