Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the refugees inside the Central Methodist church, as well as those who are camped on the streets of the CBD, will be relocated over the next two days.
Smith, mayco member for safety and security, says the Wingfield Military Base was identified in conjunction with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Smith it is not suitable for the refugees to be moved to the city-owned Bellville site known as Paint City where the homeless will be accommodated during the lockdown.
He says the CBD refugees will be given their own site so as to avoid possible conflict between them and the street people or other existing refugee groups in the Bellville area.
According to Smith, it will cost the City of Cape Town R25 million a month to relocate and provide temporary accommodation to around 4,000 people.
The site where they are to be relocated to, at Wingfield [Military Base], is being prepared. The site was cleared yesterday.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The tent is arriving on Saturday morning and will be put up.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The point was to consolidate the refugees in a single location and not to mix them with the relocated homeless people, because that will cause conflict.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The operation with SAPS this morning was to issue warnings to the refugees inside the Methodist to point out to them that they are in breach of the regulations.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
