CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown

She broadcasts live into people's homes every weekend on CapeTalk between 10 and 2pm, but now listeners to Sara-Jayne King's CapeTalk Classics show are being invited into her living room.

The broadcaster and author has created a space in which, every night during the current 21-day lockdown, she reads a chapter from her best-selling memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.

King says the idea came to her shortly after the announcement from the President that the lockdown was needed in order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

I knew that I would struggle without regular contact with other people and I wanted to create a space where other people who might also be struggling could perhaps feel less alone for an hour a day. Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author

The idea to read the book came about because people have always asked me if I'm going to do an audiobook. Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author

The new mom, who welcomed her first child in November, sits down every night at 8pm and goes live via her Facebook account @thisisSJKing.

It's become a nice routine. I put my daughter to bed and then jump online and start reading. It's always nice to see people tuning in from all over the world. People as far as Adelaide, London and California, who're also in lockdown. Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author

We're being bought together through a shared experience. The community of isolation. Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author

In addition to reading a chapter each night, the live sessions also allow King to interact with viewers on a range of topics including motherhood, mental health, Netflix and literature.

I usually end up waffling on long after the reading is over! It's been getting quite personal - and that's good. This is a difficult time for all of us and having a space and outlet to share is really important. Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author

Listen to King live, every night of lockdown at www.facebook.com/thisisSJKing