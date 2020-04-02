CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
She broadcasts live into people's homes every weekend on CapeTalk between 10 and 2pm, but now listeners to Sara-Jayne King's CapeTalk Classics show are being invited into her living room.
The broadcaster and author has created a space in which, every night during the current 21-day lockdown, she reads a chapter from her best-selling memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.
King says the idea came to her shortly after the announcement from the President that the lockdown was needed in order to slow the spread of Covid-19.
I knew that I would struggle without regular contact with other people and I wanted to create a space where other people who might also be struggling could perhaps feel less alone for an hour a day.Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author
The idea to read the book came about because people have always asked me if I'm going to do an audiobook.Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author
The new mom, who welcomed her first child in November, sits down every night at 8pm and goes live via her Facebook account @thisisSJKing.
It's become a nice routine. I put my daughter to bed and then jump online and start reading. It's always nice to see people tuning in from all over the world. People as far as Adelaide, London and California, who're also in lockdown.Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author
We're being bought together through a shared experience. The community of isolation.Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author
In addition to reading a chapter each night, the live sessions also allow King to interact with viewers on a range of topics including motherhood, mental health, Netflix and literature.
I usually end up waffling on long after the reading is over! It's been getting quite personal - and that's good. This is a difficult time for all of us and having a space and outlet to share is really important.Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk Host and author
Listen to King live, every night of lockdown at www.facebook.com/thisisSJKing
More from Local
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen: 'These con artists slap you with all kinds of tech terms to make the story believable'.Read More
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens
South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.Read More
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes
Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations.Read More
Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith
Foreign nationals who have been living in the Cape Town CBD will soon be relocated to the Wingfield Military Base near Goodwood.Read More
Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro
New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.Read More
Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff
Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist.Read More
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown
Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch.Read More
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised.Read More
More from Entertainment
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations
Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures.Read More
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country'
CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listeners.Read More
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels
The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears.Read More
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star
Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year.Read More
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue
Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾Read More
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down
Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19
The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times.Read More
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic
Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.Read More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More