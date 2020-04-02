5G and Covid-19: Claims of any links 'are simply not true'
Social media is awash with reports that 5G has caused the coronavirus outbreak or, at the very least, is linked to the pandemic.
This week Health Minister Zweli Mkhize dismissed as fake news, the claims that the 5G network roll-out is linked to Covid-19 infections.
Kieno Kammies chats to MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen, who describes those spreading these stories as "con artists".
What these con artists do is they create a story to make it look super-legitimate. They over-use jargon, they slap you with all kinds of tech terms... so they make the story quite believable.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Vermeulen says claims that allegedly higher frequencies create the virus or cause Covid-19-like symptoms, are simply not true and can be dismissed "out of hand".
Because, mainly, 5G runs at the exact same frequency at the moment as 4G.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
There was a lot of noise around 5G running at higher frequencies and the industry itself can actually be blamed for that because they were trying to associate 5G with what they call millimetre wave, for various commercial reasons. And now it's coming back to bite them a little bit.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
It's about the transmission power of the signal...Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Listen to the 5G discussion and an update on repairs to the undersea internet cable (skip to 07:18):
More from Local
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Report lockdown abuse by police, army to DA - Steenhuisen
The DA's John Steenhuisen says South Africans can use whatsapp or email for complaints, to be taken up with relevant authorities.Read More
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown
Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.Read More
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens
South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.Read More
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes
Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations.Read More
Refugees living in CT CBD will relocated to Wingfield Military Base - JP Smith
Foreign nationals who have been living in the Cape Town CBD will soon be relocated to the Wingfield Military Base near Goodwood.Read More
Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro
New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.Read More
Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff
Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist.Read More
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown
Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch.Read More
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised.Read More
More from Opinion
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history…
The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19'
Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'.Read More
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk.Read More
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!'
"Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Read More
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof
Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences.Read More
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis
This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater.Read More
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement'
"Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry.Read More
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues...
Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity...Read More
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying
Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce.Read More