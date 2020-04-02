The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations

The Radio Garden was launched in 2016 in the Netherlands and is a non-profit radio and digital research project.

During the lockdown, this is the most enchanting way of feeling globally connected and using this downtime to listen to some 8000 radio stations from every corner of the world.

The 3D Google Earth-style format is a wonderous spinning world of twinkly lights and endless listening opportunities.

Click here to go to The Radio Garden website and get listening.

The app can also be downloaded on smartphones.

