The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations
The Radio Garden was launched in 2016 in the Netherlands and is a non-profit radio and digital research project.
During the lockdown, this is the most enchanting way of feeling globally connected and using this downtime to listen to some 8000 radio stations from every corner of the world.
The 3D Google Earth-style format is a wonderous spinning world of twinkly lights and endless listening opportunities.
Click here to go to The Radio Garden website and get listening.
The app can also be downloaded on smartphones.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
I had a lingering flu since Friday - Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19
Trade union activist Zwelinzima Vavi took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco
National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.Read More
Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro
New rules announced by the Mangaung Municipality in light of Covid-19 will change the way traditional funerals are carried out.Read More
Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff
Kim Whitaker contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Germany some weeks ago and now has set up Ubuntu Beds to assist.Read More
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees
UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping.Read More
Lockdown labour regulations explained
What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period.Read More
What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?
Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5.Read More
No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Covid-19.Read More
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund
This donation is separate from her brother Nicky Oppenheimer's R1 billion donation towards the war on Covid-19 in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected
World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.Read More