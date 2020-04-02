Bodies of Covid-19 victims to be declared 'bio-hazards' in Free State metro
The Mangaung Municipality in the Free State has announced strict new rules relating to the funeral and burial processes of victims of coronavirus.
Among them, that the bodies of those who have died as a result of the virus be treated as bio-hazards.
The municipality has the highest number of confirmed cases of the virus in the Free State.
The burial duties will be performed by Mangaung state people who will all be dressed in protective clothing to handle the coffin.Qondile Khedama, General manager of communications - Mangaung Municipality
Earlier this week the province recorded its first Covid-19 related death.
The new rules will apply, not only to funeral service providers but also to the families of the victims.
We have to explain to the family that the remains must under no circumstances go to the family home.Qondile Khedama, General manager of communications - Mangaung Municipality
The body must not go inside the house and that is not because we are undermining the cultural or traditional practices.Qondile Khedama, General manager of communications - Mangaung Municipality
The death toll from coronavirus in South Africa currently stands at five.
Listen to the full interview below:
