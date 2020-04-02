Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes

What was seen as a lockdown "ban" on the sale of cigarettes has been lifted in the Western Cape.

Premier Alan Winde though, emphasizes that it was never a ban as such - provincial officials have found a gap which allows them to re-interpret the rules regarding the sale of cigarettes.

He gives the assurance that they consulted widely before taking the decision.

Of course I think the other side of the equation is the illegal market, but I think also from our doctors and specifically our Social Development Department saying that no cigarette sales has actually caused quite a lot of tension in certain households and then it also leads to other negative activity. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Personally I would love every person to give up smoking during the lockdown... but what happens if you're not able to? What happens if that addiction then actually turns to violence... Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We're spending quite a lot of energy closing down the illegal sale of liquor. We don't want to spend our time also closing down the illegal sale of cigarettes. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He specifies that buying cigarettes must form part of your general food shopping excursion during lockdown.

The condition is it gets sold with foodstuffs, so when you go and buy your milk or your bread or some vegetables, you can put a packet of cigarettes in at the same time, so that's the interpretation. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde says they are also looking at the interpretation of regulations related to the sale of other items including stationery and books, and also electronic goods essential for connectivity.

What we are also still doing is taking up our suggestions, not only on cigarettes, but other things as well... because, for example, right now our matriculants are back at school but online, and 1,500 of our 1,800 schools have now got connectivity... so how are we using that connectivity into communities... Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Listen to the conversation on The Midday Report: