German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens

The first of these flights is expected to leave the country on Friday, with German citizens on board.

The flights are due to depart from Johannesburg to Munich and from Cape Town to Frankfurt.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says the airline will only operate a charter service where the South African government has reached an agreement with another country.

Foreign nationals in South Africa who wish to be repatriated must contact their respective embassies, Tlali says.

We are starting the repatriation on behalf of the German government after their embassy got in touch with our government and the airline then came on board. Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson

Any charter service SAA will undertake is subject to consent and approvals by the governments from the destinations or regions to which we must fly. Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson

We are operating a charter service under extraordinary circumstances. It is not a normal commercial operation. Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson

